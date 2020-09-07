CONWY were unable to cause an upset as they fell to an 85-run loss at the hands of Menai Bridge.

The newly-promoted side put up a good fight against the North Wales Cricket League Group A leaders before eventually coming up short, with the defeat leaving them sitting in fourth spot.

Despite the eventual result, the hosts got off to a strong start when Graham Meredith skittled opener Jack Gower for one, and opener Luke Jones was crucially run out on 34 when he threatened to post a notable score.

Bridge skipper Gethin Jones made 34 before he was caught off a Vaughan Williams delivery, with Shaun Davies taking the prized wicket of Gethin Long after the all-rounder contributed 13.

A superb partnership from Robbie Jones and Callum Andrews swung momentum in favour of the visitors, with the former demonstrating his outstanding shot selection to finish the innings unbeaten on 66.

Andrews also aided his side’s cause with 37 as the away side posted a target of 222-5 from 40 overs in the middle, with Meredith the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 2-75.

Conwy’s run chase began positively with double-figure scores from Shaun Davies (23) and Rajjenu Britto (46), but both were removed at a critical stage by Mathew Jones and Ashley Wood respectively.

Jones also took the wicket of dangerous Danny Davies for nine and Jonathon James Davies mustered 24 before becoming Wood’s latest victim.

Only Evan Williams (15) managed to make a lasting contribution thereafter, leaving the hosts on 137-7 from their 40 overs at the crease.

Wood was the pick of the Bridge bowlers with 3-24, with Jones and Gerallt Roberts claiming two victims apiece.