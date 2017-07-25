Inconsistent run continues for Bethesda with Gwersyllt Park loss

BETHESDA’s inconsistent North Wales Cricket League Division One campaign continued as they fell to a 119-run home loss to Gwersyllt Park.

The home side posted a formidable total of 242-6 from their 50 overs, with Kalutharage Wijesekara and Lewis Cole leading the charge with knocks of 68 and 50 not out respectively.

Other scores of note came from Jake James (33) and Lee Beer (27*), while Richard Williams was the pick of the Pesda bowlers finishing with figures of 3-61 from 12 overs.

The hosts got off to a poor start at the crease when Cole disposed of openers Gareth Edwards (25) and Jez Shea (6), with Jake James making his presence felt at the other end by sending Johnny Williams (8), Kevin Evans (0) and Chris Hobby (0) back to the pavilion to end a superb 12-over spell on 3-36.

Michael Jennings provided some resistance with an unbeaten knock of 33, but it proved to be too little, too late as the home side were skittled for 123 all out from 31 overs.

The result leaves Nick Parry’s side in sixth spot and 75 points off the promotion places ahead of their trip to Dolgellau on Saturday.