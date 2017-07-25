Bodedern up to fourth after win over promotion chasing Buckley

IMPROVING Bodedern boosted their North Wales Cricket League Division Two promotion chances with a 63-run win over title hopefuls Buckley.

A sublime century from Matthew Jackson got the home side off to a fantastic start, with the opener smashing 16 boundaries before he was clean bowled by Louis Parry on 106.

Unfortunately his teammates were unable to replicate his sensational form at the crease, with only Edward Gatsby (16) making it into double figures as they reached 170-9 from their allotted 45 overs.

Parry was the pick of the visiting bowlers, helping himself to four wickets for the loss of 26 runs during a ten over spell.

A super all-round performance in the field ensured the away side never got close to reaching their target, with Jordan Taylor claiming three scalps at a cost of just 18 runs to set them on their way.

Leighton Williams and Terry Warner both picked up a pair of wickets apiece for the combined loss of 22 runs, and despite an unbeaten 31 from Josh Norman it was not enough as Taylor’s side mustered just 107 all out in reply.

The result moves Bod up to fourth position ahead of their trip to league leaders Marchwiel and Wrexham on Saturday.