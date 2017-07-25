RGC to begin defence of WRU National Cup at Ebbw Vale

RGC have been handed a tough draw as they begin their defence of the WRU National Cup.

The Gogs face a difficult trip to Ebbw Vale in the first round of the competition, with the tie set to be played on the weekend of January 6 next year.

It proved to be a hugely memorable first season in the Principality Premiership for Mark Jones’ side, who managed to secure a place in the play-offs in addition to securing the cup after a rousing victory over Pontypridd at the Cardiff showcase.

A host of other fancied sides have had more favourable draws, with Aberavon, Pontypool and Swansea all handed attractive looking home clashes.

WRU National Cup first round draw: Aberavon v Skewen, Bargoed v Trebanos, Cardiff Met v Llanelli, Cross Keys v Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale v RGC1404, Glynneath v Bridgend, Narberth v Bedwas, Neath v Cardiff, Newcastle Emlyn v Merthyr, Pontypool v Tata Steel, Rhydyfelin v Newbridge, Swansea v Newport. Byes: Llandovery, Carmarthen Quins, Bedlinog, Beddau