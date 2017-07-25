All change at Glantraeth amid player shortage ahead of new season

GLANTRAETH have vowed to fight on following the shock departure of newly appointed boss Mike Lundstram.

The club have struggled to hold on to their title winning squad after their refusal to accept promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance, which also saw Lundstram frustrated in his attempts to attracts players of sufficient quality.

A club spokesman, said: “We would like to thank Mike Lundstram for his efforts but have to concede the situation is not looking good for the future of the club.

“In many ways we have been victims of our own success last season, winning the league by such a big margin but not being able to meet the ground criteria required by the Huws Gray Alliance. It has resulted in players leaving and others uncertain about joining the club knowing we cannot be promoted.”

Following an emergency committee meeting last week after all friendly matches had been cancelled, Jason Scott and Anthony Hughes have been appointed as the new management team, and moved quickly to sign up former boss Lundstram to their ranks.

Scott is best known as being a player and manager with Beaumaris Town, while Hughes has given holds the club record of scoring in 11 successive games.

They are now on the hunt for new players to bolster their squad, and anyone interested is urged to contact Scott (07749 480939) or Hughes (07848 161657) to express their desire to turn out for the Anglesey outfit.