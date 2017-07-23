Anglesey man jailed for driving on A55 after ban

A man who admitted driving a van while banned on the A55 in Anglesey, three weeks after being disqualified for a similar offence, was jailed.

Gareth Roberts, aged 36, of Glan Gors, Malltraeth, was locked up for a total of twelve weeks, banned for 21 months and must pay £200 costs.

He admitted driving when banned at Holyhead on July 18 and being uninsured, after being spotted by police.

He was under a suspended sentence.

Andrew Scott, defending at Llandudno magistrates’ court, said Roberts was self-employed and apologised for driving.

The defendant realised he would be jailed.