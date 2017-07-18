Cash and wine stolen in Llechwedd Slate Cavern burglary

POLICE are investigating after wine and cash were taken during a burglary at Llechwedd Slate Caverns.

Thieves broke into the popular tourist attraction, in Blaenau Ffestiniog, sometime between 6.50pm, on Friday July 14 and 7.40am on Saturday, July 15.

They forced their way into the Emporium Coffee House and once Inside the cavern complex stole a quantity of alcohol, including bottles of Lunnetta Prosecco and Rose and Pinot Grigio wines, a digital cash register and small amount of cash.

Investigating Officer PC Walters, said: “The Prosecco is quite unique as they are small bottles and are not available to buy locally.

"We are eager to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time of the break-in and I’m asking local businesses and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

“It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17105910.

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your business visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-business/safer-business-intro