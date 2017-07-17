Holyhead Hotspur hit the ground running with pre-season success

HOLYHEAD Hotspur picked up a pair of positive pre-season results as they prepare for a shot at the Huws Gray Alliance title.

The Harbourmen are quietly fancied to achieve a high second tier finish this term after a number of impressive signings, and Campbell Harrison’s men

They began with a 4-2 win over Sheffield United U19s, and despite the hosts going in-front early on goals from Dean Garmey, Kenleigh Owen, Mike Kelly and Mel McGinness gave Spurs a commanding lead at the interval which was the catalyst behind their success.

This followed an eye-catching 3-0 triumph over Welsh Alliance title favourites Conwy Borough, which saw another blistering first half display which resulted in goals from trialist Alex Boss and a brace from talisman McGinness.

Harrison’s side will look to continue the good build-up to the start of the league campaign against Welsh National League side Brickfield Rangers at the New Stadium this Saturday (July 22nd). The first team will kick-off at 12.30pm with Hotspur Reserves and their Wrexham area counterparts beginning at 3pm.