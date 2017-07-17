Caernarfon Town boss challenges side to emulate WPL giants Bala Town after Steve Fisher testimonial

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams challenged his side to emulate top flight giants Bala Town after a pre-season friendly against the Welsh Cup winners.

The Canaries, who were taking part in a testimonial for long-serving Lakesiders’ star and former Town standout Steve Fisher, suffered a 4-2 reverse with the Cofis scoring through new signing Gaz Edwards and the influential Nathan Craig.

Williams, said: “It was a very difficult test for us especially with Rambo, Joe Williams, Clive Williams, Rhys Roberts, Jamie Roberts, Mark Griffiths and Danny Brookwell all missing.

“We knew Bala would fly out of the traps and that’s exactly what they did. We struggled to cope with their high pressing game for large periods and gave away possession needlessly and too easily for my liking. We were just too eager and it cost us.

“We got into half time and settled the lads down. We just needed to get back to basics, to relax on the ball and get bodies around each other and we did that well to a degree in the second stanza. There were some good individual performances in Ryan Williams, Gareth Evans, Chris Williams and especially Jay Gibbs, who is getting stronger as pre-season goes on.

“The match was a clear indication of how fit we need to be and how sharp in possession we have to be if we are to compete with a fantastic side like Bala. Colin (Caton) has built a fantastic squad there and with the new additions on show yesterday there is no doubt in my mind that they will be challenging next season.

“It was a fantastic occasion for Caernarfon to be a part of Steve’s testimonial. I’ve known him for a while now and both him and Colin have been brilliant with us since I became manager.”