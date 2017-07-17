Bangor City pull off transfer coup with Cayola signing

BANGOR City have bolstered their squad ahead of the new Welsh Premier League campaign with the capture of Anderson Cayola.

The 20-year old attacking player from Barcelona, was scouted by City during games he played as part of the Learning Soccer Academy, which is led by former professional Federico Bessone.

Following the pre-season friendly against Skelmersdale United, the club offered professional terms due to Anderson’s consistently strong performances throughout the trial process, beating competition from a number of clubs in England and the WPL.

Manager Kevin Nicholson, said: “Anderson is an exciting prospect and another good signing for the club.

“His addition will further strengthen the squad and we look forward to working with him.”

Assistant Manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher, added: “He is a player who is unknown to the league and a great addition to the squad.

“Technically gifted with great vision and speed, we’re really looking forward to seeing him develop as the season goes on.”

Anderson will wear the number 31 shirt and his most recent club was Spanish side CE Artesa De Segre.