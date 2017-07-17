Mochdre claim dramatic tie at league leaders Bangor

MOCHDRE caused a stir at the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division summit with a dramatic tie at leaders Bangor.

The struggling side pulled off the shock result after claiming a final wicket with the scores level, and the morale boosting result leaves Matty Humphreys’ men 12 points away from safety ahead of their home clash with Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

The visitors got off to a poor start when Patrick Glover was run out after making just one, while James French suffered the same fate on a duck.

Double figure scores from Stewart Williams (37), Humphreys (29) and Gareth Davies (20) got them back into the contest, but a blistering spell from Francois Mostert decimate the lower order and put the pacesetters in the ascendancy.

The overseas sensation claimed the scalps of Aamer Sardar (4), Sean McHale (3), Russ Boswell (13) and Scott Brown to end a stunning nine over spell on 4-20 as the visitors were all out for 145.

Boswell got the away side off to a flyer in the field by disposing of the opening trio of Sion Evans (0), Idrees Ijaz (6) and Nadeem Rehman (14) early on, and the gifted bowler also helped himself to two lower order wickets on his way to figures of 4-27.

The Bangor resistance came from Matty Haswell and stand-in skipper Mostert, who put on a stand of 77 before they were eventually dismissed for 47 and 53 at the hands of Humphreys and Glover.

This led to a collapse at the hands of the Mochdre captain, who took out Jamie Davies (0), wicketkeeper Andy Savage (0) and Marc Jones (5) to finish on 4-18, which proved to be enough for a share of the spoils as the home side mustered 145 all out in reply from 40 overs.