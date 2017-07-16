RGC women set to test skills against regional sides

WOMEN’S regional rugby will receive a huge boost as RGC are set to join Cardiff Blues, Dragons, Scarlets and Ospreys for the upcoming season.

All players must register by July 23 to be eligible either for their Regional Youth or Senior Women’s teams, and the new online registration system is open to all existing and new players and takes less than two minutes to complete.

Registered players will be required to attend a skills and assessment event at the end of July, led by the Wales Women national squad’s coaching and Strength and Conditioning team.

Pre-season training will commence in August with final squads named in September, in preparation for a ‘Super 5s’ event: a full day of rugby involving all regions and both age groups.

With this year’s new structure, the Welsh Rugby Union aims to augment the excellent work carried out by the regions during the past season, as well as continuing to strengthen the ties between club, region and country.

Changes will involve strengthening the structure of the regional programme - including the new RGC Senior Women’s team - and improving the standard of rugby across the board. The integration of U18 and Senior Women’s fixtures will see their games played on the same day, at the same venue - an exciting prospect for players and supporters alike.

The Gogs’ regional lead will be Dave Roberts, with Grace Jones, Simon Dignam, Anthony Probert, Paul Craft, Marc Roberts and Jennifer Davies making up the remainder of the coaching staff.

Anyone wishing to register can do so at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DTXJZRN