Prince of Wales pays visit to RAF Valley

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – RAF Valley’s Honorary Air Commodore - made a formal visit to RAF Valley today to meet personnel and families at the Anglesey base.

His Royal Highness met members of IV(R) Squadron and Ascent Flight Training who showed him the Hawk T2 jet trainer aircraft that is used to deliver fighter pilot training to the RAF and Royal Navy. He also met personnel from BAE Systems and Babcock International Group who maintain the jets and provide on-going engineering support to both the Hawk T2 and T1 fleets.

Officer Commanding IV(R) Squadron, said: “It’s great to be able to show our Honorary Air Commodore, The Prince of Wales how we train the future generation of fighter pilots on IV(R) Squadron. He has RAF Pilot wings and it was fantastic to be able to show him, a fellow aviator, the modern cockpit, avionics and front line capabilities of the Hawk T2”

During his visit, His Royal Highness met personnel from across the Station, as well as industry partners and families. He also presented a number of promotions and awards; a Royal Warrant, a Royal Canadian Air Force promotion to Major for an officer on an exchange instructor programme, and the annual Prince of Wales Trophy to the best new flying instructor on IV(R) Squadron.

Station Commander, Group Captain Nick Tucker-Lowe said, “I am delighted that the RAF Valley whole force has had the opportunity to meet The Prince and show him the Hawk T2 advanced fighter pilot training capability. With our industry partners, RAF Valley is delivering world-leading pilot training to meet our defence commitments at home and abroad. In addition, our colleagues from the Defence Helicopter Training School and the RAF Mountain Rescue Service are making a real difference in rotary training and saving lives. I am proud also that the Prince was able to meet some of our families, who do so much to support the Station and its personnel.”

RAF Valley was formed in 1941 as a fighter station to protect the North West and Irish Sea from enemy action. It is now the home of IV(R) Squadron, delivering all advanced fighter pilot training for the RAF and Royal Navy. It also supports a unit of the Defence Helicopter Flying School – 202(R) Squadron - for mountain and maritime rotary training, and is the headquarters of the RAF Mountain Rescue Service.