New Residentiary Canon to be installed at Bangor Cathedral

Philip Barrett will be unveiled as the new Residentiary Canon at Bangor Cathedral today.

A new Reverend Canon will be installed at Bangor Cathedral in a special service this afternoon.

From 3.15pm, Philip Barratt will join the Bro Deiniol and Cathedral Ministry team from Manchester Cathedral, where he was sub Dean.

The last weeks of his ministry at Manchester Cathedral have seen him play a major role in the Cathedral’s response to the terror attack on May 22.

Philip said: “I have hoped for many years now that the time would come where God would lead me to minister in North Wales, and I am so excited that this is now going to be possible in Bro Deiniol.

“I began learning Welsh whilst on sabbatical a few years ago, and I am really looking forward to ministering in a bilingual context and to be using and improving my Welsh every day.”

The Dean of Bangor - the Very Reverend Kathy Jones - said: “I am delighted that Philip has chosen to come and be part of our team here in Bro Deiniol and Bangor Cathedral. I’m sure that he will be a valuable asset to our team, and it will be good to work alongside such an experienced Priest.”

The Bishop of Bangor - the Right Reverend Andy John also welcomed Philip, saying: “It will be a privilege to welcome Philip to our Diocese. He brings many gifts and I am sure that they will assist Bro Deiniol and our Cathedral as we strive to worship God, grow the Church and love the world to the best of our ability.”

Philip was born in Manchester and before ordination worked first as a community worker and later as a professional musician, performing mostly in cabaret and theatre.

He has had family links with North Wales since early childhood, in particular with Llandudno, where he still has a family home.

He is married to Irene, a junior school headteacher and they have one daughter Sarah who is 23 and works as a Wildlife Ranger on a game reserve in South Africa.