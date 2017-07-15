AM makes case for strengthening Broadband provision in Anglesey

BROADBAND issues on Anglesey were top of the agenda when Ynys Môn Assembly Member Rhun ap Iorwerth hosted a visit from the Minister for Skills and Science.



Julie James, the Welsh Government Minister responsible for broadband, to Anglesey was taken on a site visit to Mona Industrial Park and to a community in Llangoed so that she could have a snapshot of the current and potential problems faced by businesses, individuals and communities on the island.



Prior to the visit, Rhun had invited constituents to share their experience of broadband and was able to collect the information together in a paper to present to the Minister.



“A fast data connection is not a ‘luxury’ these days. From education to tele-medicine, from business to leisure, our need for a broadband connection is an integral part of our everyday lives, and being rural should not be a reason for failing to get this connection.” He said.



“Rural areas expect, and receive, water and electricity. In the 21st century, we should have similar expectations in terms of data connectivity. Ynys Môn may be rural, but it’s not remote.



“I would like to see a one-stop shop for practical help and support for those without an acceptable connection. At the moment, if there are alternative solutions available, people often aren’t aware of what those solutions are, nor who to turn to to ask the question even, and it’s not obvious what help could be available.”



During the minister’s visit, Rhun was able to make the case for strengthening broadband for people in Anglesey and she has agreed to look at what can be done.



The pair also agreed that it would be a good idea for Rhun to host a Business Forum with the government’s connectivity team so that local businesses could find out what Welsh Government can do to help them

