Police on the hunt for thugs who shot cow with crossbow

The dart which was fired into the cow's face.

North Wales Police’s rural crime team are asking members of the public for help to track down sick thugs who shot a cow in the face with a crossbow.

The incident, which left the animal with a six-and-a-half inch dart embedded in its nose, took place in Llanfairpwll on Anglesey two weeks ago.

Luckily, the shot did not cause any serious injuries and the dart was removed carefully before being sent to CSI teams for examination in attempts to find traces of DNA.

Police have condemned the shooting and rural crime officers have pledged to catch the offender as soon as possible.

Following the horrific incident, Rob Taylor, leader of the rural crime team, tweeted: “It’s shocking the depravity of the person who did this. How can anyone seek pleasure from committing such an irresponsible act?

“At what point does a person think 'I'll shoot a cow in the face with my crossbow today'... this person needs catching and catching soon.

“Once we've recovered DNA from the bolt, it's then time for the offender to wonder who it is, every time their door bell goes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference V100173.

Alternatively, they may also telephone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.