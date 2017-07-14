Police appeal for witnesses after burglary at Bontnewydd

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bontnewydd, near Caernarfon.

The crime happened at Glan Beuno Estate in Bontnewydd, sometime between 3pm and 4pm, on Tuesday, July 11.

Investigating Officer PC Bethany Clarke at Caernarfon Police Station said. “From enquiries made we believe four people, three men and one woman, entered the property on the Glan Beuno Estate sometime between 3 and 4pm.

"We are keen to trace any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time. "

One man wore a suit, a second was described as wearing black combat trousers. and all were seen leaving the area in a white van with blacked out windows.’

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 17103818.