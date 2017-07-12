Holyhead park's future now secure after council handover

A MAYOR and council officials have expressed their "delight" at news that the future of Holyhead Park is now secure.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has officially transferred control of the park to Holyhead Town Council.

The handover comes exactly 100 years since the land was given to the people of Holyhead in 1917, and it was later opened as a public park in 1925.

The transfer ensures the future of the 10-acre site, off the Porth-Y-Felin road, which incorporates bowling greens, tennis courts, a mini-golf course, cycle path, children’s play area, public park and a pavilion building.

As a non-statutory service, which the county council was not obliged to provide, the park had been affected by leisure service budget cuts.

But now the town council is hoping the run-down facility will eventually receive a complete refurbishment under its control.

Mayor of Holyhead Cllr Ann Kennedy said: “We are delighted that we have been able to secure the future of the park for the people of Holyhead – now and into the future.

“We are very optimistic that we will secure funding from the [National] Lottery and other sources.

“The public consultation was very successful, with a number of ideas.

“Our young people in particular had exciting ideas for the park. We look forward to working with the people of Holyhead so that the park becomes a venue for locals and visitors alike.”

Town clerk Cliff Everett said: “It is fantastic news that the town council now have control. We are delighted.

“It is exactly 100 years ago since the park was given to the people of Holyhead. It is fitting that it is back in their control.

“We have applied for Lottery funding. We’ll hear in August if we are successful.

“We will then be able to do a refurbishment on the park and the pavilion. We held public consultations with people and youngsters.

“They asked us to upgrade things like the tennis courts and the crazy golf and we hope to open a café.

“We are also in discussions with developer Anwyl Homes, building next door, to see if they can help with improvements and with regards to possibly building an access into the park.”

Anglesey County Council commercial leisure manager Gerallt Roberts said: “We were always committed to working in partnership to keep the park open.

“A great deal of time and effort has gone into securing a successful handover and we will continue to collaborate with the town council to safeguard this important leisure facility.”

Planning, public protection and economic development portfolio holder Cllr Richard Dew said: “I’m delighted that together we’ve found a way to ensure that residents can enjoy the facility for many years to come.”