Vet warning after tiny foal rescued from Snowdonia mountainside

A TINY foal which had strayed from its mother followed a family walking in Snowdonia for four miles and then collapsed.

The little pony had to be carried by a member of the public after it fell over with exhaustion near the Coedty Reservoir, above Tal-y-Bont.

There was no way of retracing the animal’s tracks to reunite it with its mother, and it is now being cared for in an animal rescue centre.

Veterinarian Fiona Jones, of RD Owen Equine Clinic, who works closely with RSPCA Cymru, collected the pony, after it became stranded.

People are now being urged to try and prevent foals following them for long distances, following this incident. Fortunately, the foal is now thriving at a rescue centre, with stunning photographs showing the equine being fed from a bottle.

Fiona Jones said: “Sadly, however well intentioned someone may be, we’re urging people to not lead foals like this way away from their mothers.

“This foal had apparently walked some four miles, and it was impossible to retrace steps in this Snowdonia mountain range, to return the equine from where he’d come from.

“It is so important people walking near equines do not entice, inadvertently or not, foals away – and, if that does happen, they make every effort to return them, as soon as possible. Had this happened in this instance, this foal would still be with the mother.”

Gareth Johnson, RSPCA Cymru equine rehoming officer, added: “Fortunately, this foal is doing brilliantly, and is thriving on the bottle – so, thankfully, this story may well have a happy ending.

“This incident is another excellent example of the RSPCA, veterinary surgeons, stables, and others working together to help support equines, and protect their welfare."