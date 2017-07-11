Denbigh boxer Gallagher set for highly anticipated ring return at Brymbo show

A DENBIGH boxer will be making his highly anticipated return to the ring at a North Wales show next month.

Nathan Gallagher, who operates out of the town’s Boxing Club, will be part of the Brymbo event on Saturday, August 26 where he will be taking on Holyhead slugger Andy Goswell.

The 34-year-old has been training for a number of weeks so far in the lead-up to the bout, under the watchful eye of former professional Craig Winter and twin brother Owen, who has held Welsh and British semi-professional titles.

Gallagher has been working alongside stablemate Mark Sweetman, who also recently joined the club after a spell under the tutelage of ex-Commonwealth Games boxer Azi Thomas.

His opponent will provide the big puncher with plenty to think about, with Goswell having represented Wales in the Commonwealth Games on three separate occasions as a powerlifter, and also boasts World and European Championship experience.

Trainer Owen, said: “Nathan's got his hands full with him. He's won five by knockout and lost only two at cruiserweight so it's seven weeks of knuckling down to prepare for the August show.”

Also on the bill is Bangor fighter Peter Salami, who will be putting his British Boxing Union super middleweight title on the line against the dangerous Gary Smith of Liverpool.

If all goes according to plan, the master technician will then head to Rhyl to take on Mark Franks in November in what is expected to be his toughest test to date.

Nick Price and Nick Lowe will also be representing the thriving club on the bill, on the same night that Floyd Mayweather will put his undefeated record on the line against MMA sensation Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

“What we've decided to do with Peter is to get him travelling to gyms all over North Wales to spar,” added Owen.

“He's sparring a lot of good lads but he will need to as he has two tough fights coming up. He represents Denbigh but lives and trains in Bangor during the week, then he's on the road travelling for sparring at weekends.

“Nick Lowe will be looking to bring another title back to the club when he takes on Martin Pello Jones in what should be another great fight.”