Bangor City boss Nicholson challenges side to reach Europe again after Europa League exit

BANGOR City manager Kevin Nicholson has challenged his side to return to Europe at the earliest opportunity after they suffered a 3-0 home loss to Danish side Lyngby.

The Citizens were unable to build on a positive first leg display in the Europa League first qualifying round, and the newly appointed boss has urged his side to perform well in the Welsh Premier League so that they can “experience this again” next summer.

“We were disappointed with the result but you can’t take anything away from them, they have some excellent players which we knew about before we even played them in the first leg, and you have to say they were deserving of the result.

“We were delighted to give ourselves a chance in the second leg but to concede early was disappointing as it threw our game plan out of the window and gave us a mountain to climb.

“It has been a great experience for everybody to play in Europe and we obviously want more of it having had the taste of it now, and we are all aiming to do as well as we possibly can in the league so that we can enjoy more of these nights.

“The supporters were fantastic and to have a sell-out in our first home match of the season was brilliant, and they kept with us right through the 90 minutes. It has been a good couple of weeks for us and I really hope that each supporter has also enjoyed the experience.”

City were back in action last night (Wednesday) as the Chronicle went to press against Skelmersdale United, and they will continue their pre-season preparations on July 19 and 21 when they travel to both Flint Town United and Colwyn Bay.