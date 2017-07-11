Improving Bethesda claim Llay Welfare triumph

IMPROVING Bethesda continued their surge up the North Wales Cricket League Division One rankings with a 60-run triumph over Llay Welfare.

Visiting bowler wasted no time in taking out the Pesda pair of Jez Shea (4) and skipper Nick Parry (13), and his compatriot Tom Crewe produced a stunning spell to turn the game on its head in perfect conditions for the seamer.

Crewe was in relentless form throughout the innings, taking out the likes of Carwyn Williams (47), Ioan Roberts (25) and Jonathan Williams (20), before decimating the lower order on his way to sublime figures of 7-29 from just 7.5 overs.

This resulted in the home side finishing all out on 157, but an impressive all-round bowling display saw them claim their sixth win in 11 contests.

Sean Buchanan and Gareth Edwards both picked up three wickets apiece, while Gareth Jones and Michael Jennings helped themselves to a brace as the away side mustered just 96 all out in reply.

Parry’s in-form men are now within touching distance of the promotion places, and they will be looking for further success this Saturday in their trip to league leaders Northop.