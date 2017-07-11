Menai Bridge lose top spot after shock Brymbo defeat

A SECOND defeat of the season saw Menai Bridge relinquish their spot at the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division summit to rivals Bangor.

The title contenders fell to a four-wicket home reverse to Brymbo in what was an uncharacteristically poor performance, and Dion Holden’s men will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to a dangerous St Asaph outfit.

Bridge got off to a difficult start at the crease when Holden was dismissed by Ben Roberts for nine, while Danny Creek played a Dan Parry delivery into the hands of Gareth Boys on seven.

The home side provided some resistance in the form of wicketkeeper Jack Gower and Robbie Jones, who made 24 and 30 respectively before they were both ousted by Conner Davies, with Gethin Roberts (1) and Sion Riley (3) also out cheaply during a difficult spell.

Double figure scores from Ashley Wood (22), Dion Owen (29) and Gerallt Roberts edged the run rate up towards the end of the innings, but this did not prevent the hosts from falling to 164 all out from 49 overs.

In-form bowler Zach Ringrose helped himself to a pair of early wickets by removing the opening pair of Gareth Pugh (22) and Matthew Turner, and he also took the scalp of Chris Craven (8) on his way to figures of 3-49.

He was aided at the other end by Wood, who also took three wickets for the loss of 50 runs, but an unbeaten knock of 48 from Parry proved to be the difference between the two sides as the visitors claimed a shock victory by reaching their required total after 42 overs of play.