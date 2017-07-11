Red hot Mostert fires Bangor top after Chirk win

OVERSEAS sensation Francois Mostert propelled Bangor back to the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division summit after a 197-run victory at newly promoted Chirk.

The all-rounder continued his sensational campaign with another jaw-dropping display with both bat and ball, which sent the title hopefuls into first spot following Menai Bridge’s second defeat of the season.

Despite the eventual result the visitors made a poor start at the crease when the opening duo of Sion Evans and David Winter were despatched for 17 and six by Steve Kelshaw and Andrew Swarbrick, while Nadeem Rehman contributed just 12 before he was trapped lbw by Kelshaw.

Further wickets fell in the form of Matty Haswell (7), Jamie Davies (1) and Idrees Ijaz (11), but the partnership of Mostert and skipper Rob Marshall put them in the ascendancy at a crucial time of the innings.

Mostert played a number of classy strokes on his way to 58, with Marshall run out by Swarbrick on 55 as the away side set a target of 240 all out from 48 overs.

The home side capitulated from the outset courtesy of a ferocious Bangor attack led by Mostert, who disposed of opener Welisarage Fernando for just four runs early on, with wicketkeeper James Carter run out by Tomos Davies for eight.

There was further success for the ruthless Mostert with the wickets of Luke Gardner (1) and Nick Flack (0), and the seamer also helped himself to the scalps of Swarbrick (0) and Stephen Davies (0) to end a blistering seven over spell with sensational figures of 5-7.

Gareth Edwards was on hand to take two lower order wickets for the loss of just six runs as the home side collapsed to 43 all out after 26 overs of play.

The pacesetters will look to extend their nine point advantage this Saturday when they host basement dwellers Mochdre.