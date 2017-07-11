Caernarfon Town boss Williams praises club stalwart Austin following appreciation match

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams has praised club stalwart Grahame Austin after an appreciation match was held for the defender.

The Canaries hosted Llangefni Town to honour the contribution that Austin has made a both clubs on Saturday, with a large number of supporters also lending their support to the occasion.

The contest came following their inaugural Caernarfon Cup, which was the brainchild of Cofis chairman Philip Jones and was competed for by players of all ages of the town’s two junior football clubs, Cae Glyn and Segontium Rovers.

Williams, said: “Llangefni gave us a great test and although most of the team had been participating on the Oval for most of the day in the Caernarfon Cup, they applied themselves very well.

“There was a lot of quality on show by both teams but I was extremely pleased with Rhys Roberts' performance. He was colossal at the back and won everything. He has come into pre-season as fit as he was ten years ago and has brought that element of professionalism which I knew he would.

“The occasion was bittersweet for me in the sense that it was great celebrating Ozzie's achievements with us but it had an element of disappointment in the fact that we won't be seeing him in a yellow shirt again. We will however allow time for his back to heal and look to involve him in some capacity in the future as he's such a strong character to have about the place.

“All in all it was a fantastic day and evening which I'm sure has brought the town closer together and it is something we will now look to hold as an annual event.”