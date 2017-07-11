Bangor City sign talented duo ahead of new campaign

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson has strengthened his squad with the arrival of two signings this week.

The Citizens boss has secured the signature of versatile defender Danny Holmes from York City, with the 28-year-old boasting Welsh Premier League as part of the all-conquering New Saints side in recent years.

Birkenhead-born Holmes is a product of the Tranmere Rovers youth system, where he captained the youth and reserve sides before signing professional terms in July 2007.

After a successful spell at TNS, Holmes returned to Prenton Park in 2011 and went on to make 133 English Football League appearances during a four-year spell.

He has also turned out for Newport County and AFC Fylde before the wing-back joined the Ministermen.

Nicholson also secured the signing of young striker George Harry from National League club Wrexham.

A product of The Racecourse club’s youth set-up, 18-year old Harry made his senior debut for the Dragons as a late substitute in their Boxing Day win over Southport.

He was a regular member of the first team squad during the latter half of the 2016/17 National League campaign and made a total of six appearances for Dean Keates’ side, scoring a penalty in a 3-1 loss to Torquay United in March.

Assistant Manager Gary Taylor-Fletcher, said: “George has been training with us in recent weeks and scored in the friendly against the Anglesey Select XI.

“His attitude and his willingness to learn and develop is excellent. Potentially he will be a big threat in front of goal this season. We’re pleased to finally be able to get this deal over the line.”