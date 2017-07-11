Feast of circus fun swings into Bangor's Pontio centre

A WEEK-LONG festival of circus entertainment swings into Bangor on Tuesday.

The city’s arts and entertainment venue Pontio is hosting a ‘Circus Feast’ which runs until Thursday, July 27.

One of the acts taking part will be Pirates of the Carabina - the company which wowed over 3,000 people when they came to Bangor’s Beach Road with their show FLOWN in 2015.

Since then, Pontio has built a special relationship with the company, as they also performed at the centre for its Welcome Day in December 2015.

Then, the centre got off to a flying start with aerial hoopist who Shaena Brandel flew over the box office, there was a drum kit in the air and a tightrope strung over the restaurant!

Elen ap Robert artistic director at Pontio, said: “We’re very pleased to be hosting Pirates of the Carabina as they move on with the next stage in the development of their brand new show R.U.H.M. – Relentless. Unstoppable. Human. Machine.

“Audiences can be part of this journey by coming to see a showcase of the new work on Tuesday July 18, for £5, either in the afternoon or evening.

“It’s a rare opportunity for anyone who loves circus to see brand new work, and will be a taste of what’s to come when R.U.H.M. premières at Pontio in the New Year.”

Based around a series of mechanically ingenious props and interconnected structures that R.U.H.M. delve into the fantastical imaginations of a lowly acrobat sat ruminating about the absurdity of life, and our place in time.

Contraptions and workers come to life in their sitting room and in front of the audience as questions abound - Can we stop the movement of time?

Who - or what - is navigating our way through it? And where can the human connection be found within the technologies we build around us?

It features stunning aerial, physical and acrobatic feats, inside, atop and around a set that is as much part of the action as the performers themselves.

During their residency, Pirates of the Carabina will also be running workshops in aerial circus for children and adults, as well as a counterweight hoop masterclass for more experienced practitioners.

Tickets are selling fast for these, so be very quick if you would like to book a place on the July 19.

The residency is part of the 9-day Circus Feast in Bangor, which includes headliners Circolombia, all kinds of free outdoor and indoor performances, circus skills workshops, circus-inspired films in the cinema, a vertical dance performance on the Pontio building, music and food and drink.

See the full programme here: https://tickets.pontio.co.uk/Online/17Syrcas

RUHM, Pirates of the Carabina, Theatr Bryn Terfel, Tuesday July 18, at 1.30pm and 7pm. £5 for all.