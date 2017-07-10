Nine medals for Mon in Gotland

Members of the Ynys Môn squad who recently took part in the 2017 Natwest Island Games have returned home with nine medals to add to their collection.



On July 2, the competition held in Gotland came to an end, with the 192 athletes in the Ynys Mon team having competed tirelessly in 15 different sporting competitions over the past two weeks.



They come away from the competition having won nine medals on behalf of their island.



Eve Goddard-Smith won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m butterfly event in swimming and a silver medal in the 100m butterfly event, whilst Daniel Chadwick-Jones won silver in the men’s SET Individual Floor event in the gymnastics category.



However, it was in the Athletics events that the top talents of Môn really shined through.



Gethin Hughes won bronze in the men’s 110m hurdles, Connor Laverty won silver in the men’s discus and bronze in the men’s shotput events. Brea Leung won bronze in the women’s discus event and Iwan Parry earned himself a silver medal in the men’s high jump.



Amelia Jennings-Mclaughlin took gold in her women’s high jump event, being the only athelte from Môn to take the top prize.



Other members of the squad, such as those involved in the men and women’s football teams also managed to go far in their respective competitions.



Overall, it seems as though Ynys Môn’s top sporting talents can be proud of the way that they held their own against their competitors from the 22 fellow islands who attended the event.



During the competition, organisers announced that the next Island Games competition is set to be held on Anglesey in 2019.

