Citizens' European dream over after tough defeat

Bangor City's dreams of progressing to the next round of the Europa League qualifiers were squashed by a determined Lyngby BK side, who beat them 3-0.

The 6.30pm kick-off was played in front of a sell out crowd over 1,000 people, most of whom had hoped that the Citizens could turn their 1-0 deficit in the first leg in Denmark around.

However, the dream quickly became a nightmare for City. The visitors took the lead after just three minutes, after a defensive error allowed winger Kristoffer Larsen to go through on goal before putting the Danish side 1-0 up.

For much of the first half, Lyngby were looking dangerous on the counter attack and it wasn't longe before they added a second goal.

On 37 minutes, lone striker Jeppe Kjaer side footed home from a cross by Brandrup to well and truly put the Citizens European hopes to bed.

If that wasn't bad enough for City, a third goal came some five minutes later when the impressive Larsen cut through the heart of their defence once again to put one final nail in the coffin.

Having rarely threatened in the first half and now trailing by four goals on aggregate, Bangor's players knew that they had to come out in the second half with a much better performance, to save themselves from an embarrassing defeat if nothing else.

An improvement saw them keep the scoreline the same throughout the next 45 minutes thanks to the likes of Danny Gosset and Dean Rittenberg working tirelessly throughout.

Defender Laurence Wilson went closest for Bangor when his audacious lob from outside of the box forced Lyngby goalkeeper Mikkel Andersen into tipping the ball over the crossbar.

Bangor City will now be left wondering what could have been. Lithuanian referee, Donatas Rumsas, came under a lot of criticism from fans for making some strange decisions during the match, such as failing to send a Lyngby player off for a blatant two-footed tackle when he had already been booked once.

Prior to the game, one fan told the Chronicle: "It's a shame that we've gone out in the way we have. I thought the referee in particular had a bad game, because maybe if he had sent one of their players off, we could have capitalised, who knows?

"I'm gutted but I'm also proud of my team regardless."

They now turn their attentions to the Welsh Premier League, kicking off at 7.45pm against champions TNS on Friday, August 11.