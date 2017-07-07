Two men arrested for drugs supply offences during Caernarfon flats raid

TWO men are in custody on drug supply offences after police raid a Caernarfon flat complex.

A search warrant was issued at Pendalar Flats and a local man in his 50s and a 23-year-old from Merseyside were both arrested.

Insp. Owain Llewellyn said: “Today’s operation was a success due to the continued help and support we are receiving from our community.

“Intelligence used by police has resulted in over 50 arrests in north Gwynedd since January 1 and the seizure of drugs, weapons and other illegal materials.

“Information from the public is essential to progress investigations and as can be seen through our operations, when we get information, we act on it.’

DCI Brian Kearney added: “As part of our ongoing operation to target Merseyside based Organised Crime Groups supplying Class A drugs ‘Operation Rattle’ is today being extended into all parts of Anglesey particularly Menai Bridge, Holyhead and Llangefni.

“Due to the continued focus and success of this operation, travelling criminals are changing their tactics and locations and of course so will we. As such Operation Rattle will now encompass all of North West Wales. I want to make it clear, if you deal drugs or commit serious offences in our community there will be No Hiding Place.

“Operation Rattle’ is an on-going investigation targeting those who bring controlled drugs into North West Wales from Merseyside and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime.

“We are determined to keep our communities safe.’ However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing concerns with us.”

Information can be passed to Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’