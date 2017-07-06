Historic loco back in action on Snowdon after £60,000 refit

AN HISTORIC steam loco is back on track taking sightseers to the top of Wales’s highest mountain after a £60,000 refit.

Snowdon Mountain Railway’s Loco #5 – known as Moel Siabod – has this week returned to service carrying passengers to the mountain’s summit for the first time in 17 years.

Loco #5 is now the railway’s premier locomotive, following a comprehensive refit and refurbishment of the engine.

This historic locomotive, named ‘Moel Siabod’ after another of Snowdonia’s peaks, first came into service in 1896.

Manufactured by the Swiss Locomotive & Manufacturing Co of Winterthur, these steam engines originally cost the railway around £1,500 to buy.

The return of Loco #5 takes Snowdon Mountain Railway’s tally of coal-fired steam engines in service to four, alongside four diesel locomotives.

Alan Kendall, general manager of Snowdon Mountain Railway, said: “I’m extremely pleased to have Loco #5 back in service and taking passengers up Snowdon once again.

“Our engineers assure me it is the best presented locomotive on our railway and the benchmark for all future locomotive re-builds.”

Carrie Probin, marketing executive at Snowdon Mountain Railway, said: “Loco #5 has been given a thorough overhaul and our engineers are proud to see the steam engine restored to its prime and returning to the summit of Wales’ highest mountain.”

For more information about Snowdon Mountain Railway and to book tickets on the steam or diesel services visit: www.snowdonrailway.co.uk or follow on Facebook: SnowdonMR or Twitter: @SnowdonMR