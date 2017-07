POLICE are appealing for help tracing 15 year old Jack Jones from Amlwch last seen getting on a bus to Bangor at 1.50pm on Friday.

He was wearing navy blue tracksuit top and navy trainers.

PCSO Catrin Hughes said: “‘We are asking anyone who has seen Jack or knows of his whereabouts to contact Police or indeed for Jack to make contact himself to let his family know he is safe and well.’

If you can assist telephone police on 101 quoting: Ref 17445.