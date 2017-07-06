Anger as Benllech pine trees face the axe

PLANS to chop down two 70ft pine trees described by one resident as “central to the character and skyline” of a village have provoked anger among locals.

The trees on the site of the former Glanrafon hotel in Benllech – now being developed into retirement flats, to be named Glanrafon Flats – have been earmarked for removal by the council.

Pensioner John Weston, who lives on nearby Bay View Road, claimed assurances he and residents had been given two years ago that the trees were safe had now been disregarded.

“These trees are beautiful, lovely mature pine trees central to the character and skyline of Benllech.

“They must have been there 60 or 70 years. There is nothing wrong with them. It is totally unacceptable to remove them.

“They are healthy. They are an amenity. It’s good for people to see some greenery. It upsets me to see trees being cut down for no good reason.

”I was assured by Ed Henderson, the council’s senior trees and local landscape officer, that these trees were “deemed healthy,” he told me that on April 3, 2015.

"We thought they were safe, now they have gone back on their word and they plan to remove them.”

“It is not the first time, we’ve lost quite a few trees in Benllech, some went along the road past Tesco, others were up the Breeze Hill area. There has been quite a lot cut down in Llangefni too by the council.

”I have written to the head of Anglesey County Council. I believe their system for evaluating trees is flawed. The independent surveyors and contractors are too close, they should have another system where they also seek independent advice from a tree preservation group.”

“I saw the Chronicle’s story about the trees at Plas Arthur, where Jackie Ashworth, a former tree surgeon, was campaigning to stop them cutting down the trees. I went to have a look, when I saw the stumps afterwards I was heartbroken. It made me feel physically ill.”

Rick Mills, secretary for Môn a Gwynedd Friends of the Earth, said: “We do have concerns, along with the residents in Benllech, that they are planning to remove what are seemingly healthy trees.”

“We think that these trees come under the category of high “amenity value,” they contribute to the general, wellbeing of the people in the area.”

A spokesperson on behalf of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, said: “ We can confirm that an application has been presented to Planning Services to fell pine trees at the Glanrafon Flats in Benllech.

”A decision on the application will not be made until the trees have been fully assessed by the Senior Landscape & Tree Officer.”

Mr Henderson was unavailable for comment.