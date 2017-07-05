31-year-old found guilty of Old Colwyn murder and to be sentenced Thursday

A 31-YEAR-OLD Colwyn Bay man has this afternoon been found guilty of murder after David Kingsbury, 35, was knifed in the heart at Old Colwyn.

Trial judge Mr Justice Griffith-Williams said at Caernarfon crown court: "There is only one sentence for murder and that is life imprisonment."

A jury took three hours to convict Dean Cody, of no fixed address.

The judge will tomorrow fix the minimum term Cody must serve before he can be considered for parole. "It will obviously be a long time," the judge remarked.

David Kingsbury was killed at Old Colwyn on January 5.

The jury also convicted Thomas Revatto, 50, of Rhiw Road, Colwyn Bay, of helping an offender by involvement in the removal of a Vauxhall Corsa that Cody had travelled in.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on Friday with two other men who helped Cody.

Susannah Buckley, 40, formerly of Colwyn Bay, was cleared of assisting an offender and freed from the dock.