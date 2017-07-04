Menai Bridge back on top after dramatic win over title rivals Bangor

MENAI Bridge moved back to the North Wales Premier Division summit after a dramatic two-run win at title rivals Bangor.

There was little to separate the derby rivals in what was a close-knit affair which saw both bowling attacks dominate proceedings, and Dion Holden’s side are now three points clear ahead of their home clash with Brymbo this Saturday.

Visiting bowler Francois Mostert got Bangor off to a flyer by disposing of wicketkeeper Jack Gower and Arwel Thomas in quick succession for five and a duck, while Nadeem Rehman also helped himself to a pair of wickets in the form of Danny Creek (6) and Gethin Roberts.

The home resistance came from Holden and Robbie Jones, who made 18 and 31 respectively before they were ousted from the crease by Andy Williams and Gareth Edwards.

Matt Bixby became Mostert’s latest victim when the overseas star skittled the middle order batsman for four on his way to figures of 3-30, and Rehman also helped himself to a treble for the loss of 28 runs at the expense of Gethin Long, who made a valuable 24 as the hosts were all out for 137 from 45 overs.

Despite the modest target the away side fell agonisingly short of reaching their total, and they made a poor start when Idrees Ijaz played a Gethin Long delivery into the hands of Gower.

The pair of David Winter and Mostert put them in the ascendancy with knocks of 39 and 36, and things looked very good for the visitors when Rehman fell nine short of his half century after being sent back to the pavilion from an Ashley Wood delivery.

Things then took a dramatic turn as the Bangor lower order were decimated by the Bridge attack, with the final six batsmen combining for just six runs thanks in no small part to Zach Ringrose, whop impressed considerably to end his 12 over spell on 2-31.

Tomos Davies and Edwards had the chance to win the game off the final ball, but they were unable to find the required boundary and finished their allotted 50 overs on 135-9.

The second placed side will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to struggling Chirk.