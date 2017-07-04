Talented full-back Hilditch re-signs with Holyhead Hotspur

HOLYHEAD Hotspur have been handed a huge boost after gifted full-back Kieran Hilditch agreed an extension with the club.

One of the standout performers last term, Hilditch is once again expected to play a significant role for Campbell Harrison’s side as they look to pursue a top five finish in the second tier this season.

The Harbourmen begin their pre-season campaign on July 11 when they make the trip to a new-look Conwy Borough, who will be looking for an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance following their demotion last term.

They then make the trip to Bramall Lane where they will take on Sheffield United U19s on July 15, before hosting a fancied Brickfield Rangers side on Saturday, July 22.

Three Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One teams make up the remainder of their friendly fixtures, with Llanrug United visiting the New Stadium for what will be a good test on July 27.

All-conquering Glantraeth will provide another stern test on August 2, before Llangefni Town conclude their pre-season three days later.