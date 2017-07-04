Caernarfon Town playmaker Jay Gibbs signs extension

CAERNARFON Town have received a further boost ahead of their expected title challenge with the re-signings of an influential squad member.

The Cofis confirmed that talented midfielder Jay Gibbs has agreed to remain at the Oval for the forthcoming campaign, where Iwan Williams’ side will be looking to finally secure promotion from the Huws Gray Alliance.

The former Holyhead Hotspur playmaker has enjoyed two successful spells with the Canaries, and is widely regarded as one of the best young talents anywhere in the region when he performs at the height of his powers.

Gibbs is the latest member of the Huws Gray Cup winning squad to re-commit, with the likes of top scorer Jamie Breese and Darren Thomas leading the charge once again next term.

There was further cause for celebration as defender Clive Williams signed on the dotted line for the 2017/18 season, while homegrown talent Nathan Williams will also wear the Town yellow and green shirt.