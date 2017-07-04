Bangor City boss Nicholson insists all to play for ahead of Europa League second leg

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson insists there is still all to play for as his side attempt to progress to the Europa League second qualifying round.

The Citizens battled hard but fell to a 1-0 defeat at Danish outfit Lyngby Boldklub last week, with the pair set to square off again at the Bangor University Stadium tonight (Thursday, 6.30pm).

The new City boss, said: “I thought it was an excellent result under the circumstances.

“The team worked incredibly hard and stuck to their game plan well, and I have to say that our supporters that were absolutely magnificent throughout.

“We now move on to the second leg where we have home advantage which will hopefully spur the lads on to the next round.”

A large crowd is expected at Nantporth for the tie, with City joining New Saints, Bala Town and Connah’s Quay in European action, with all four in with a shout of advancing in their respective competitions.

Assistant boss Gary Taylor-Fletcher, who took part in his first ever European game at the age of 36, added: “Honestly I couldn’t ask any more from the lads. They worked their socks off and stuck to the game plan right until the end.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Henry Jones has thanked the club following his recent move at AFC Fylde.

The Welsh Premier League’s Young Player of the Season said in a statement: “I want to thank everyone at Bangor City, from the owners and management who gave me a chance to play for the club, the players I had the pleasure to play with all season and the fantastic supporters I had the pleasure of playing in-front of every week.

“I am so grateful for all the supportive messages I received from the fans, and so happy I had a special relationship with them all.”