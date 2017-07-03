Biker airlifted to hospital in A55 smash

A BIKER was airlifted to hospital after an accident which caused traffic closures in both directions of the A55 on Monday, July 2.

The male motorcylist sustained leg injuries in the smash which happened near the roundabout, on the westbound carriage way, at Llanfairfechan.

Paramedics and police were called at about 3.30pm and the rider was taken for treatment at the Royal University Hospital in Stoke.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Ambulance service said: “We were called at shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday, July 2, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike on the A55 westbound in Llanfairfechan.

“We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response car and a man was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.”