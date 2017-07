THE body pulled from the Menai Strait last week has been named as Gary Thomas Ebanks.

Emergency services were called when the 23-year-old Anglesey man was spotted in the water at 10.45am on Tuesday June 27. He was prnounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ebanks, from the Llangefni area, is believed to have been a civil servant, and had links to the Newborough area of the island.