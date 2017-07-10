Three off duty police injured in Caernarfon pub fracas

THREE off duty police officers were injured, two seriously, in a fracas at a Caernarfon pub.

North Wales Police officers responded to a disturbance at the Four Alls Public House, in the Hole in the Wall Street, during an 80s fancy dress night, on Saturday, July 1.

Supt. Nigel Harrison at Caernarfon Police Station said “At about 10.50pm, on Saturday, July 1 officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the Four Alls Pub in Caernarfon which has left three off duty Police Offices with injuries.

“Although two officers had serious injuries they are not life threatening or changing and after being checked over in hospital both were discharged home.”

“An investigation is now underway into the circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the disturbance, or indeed knows who is responsible to contact Police as soon as possible.”

A Welsh Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 11pm on Saturday to reports of an incident at the Four Alls in Caernarfon.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance and two men were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in a stable condition.”

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC 1709 8005.