Llandudno legend Thomas honoured with special testimonial

A HOST of Llandudno FC stars from past and present turned out to honour a club stalwart at his testimonial last weekend.

Lee Thomas, who has been a key component at the Giant Hospitality Stadium for the last 13 years, was rewarded for his services to the club with the special match, which saw them come up against Huws Gray Alliance outfit Caernarfon Town on Saturday.

The tricky forward was given a guard of honour by both sets of teams prior to kick-off, and Thomas helped Tudno to a narrow 2-1 success against the Cofis.

After chances went begging for both sides in the opening hour of the contest, the deadlock was finally broken on 63 minutes when James McIlvogue finished calmly following a period of pressure.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who almost levelled immediately after when an effort was hacked off the line by Carl Nicholls.

They were made to pay for this miss shortly after as Alan Morgan’s side doubled their advantage courtesy of McIlvogue, who burst clear and finished well for his second of the afternoon on 70 minutes.

Town eventually got themselves on the scoresheet on 85 minutes when midfielder Jay Gibbs converted a chance that was assisted in suspicious circumstances by Cofis boss Iwan Williams, who was turning out for the home side.

Thomas went agonisingly close to a testimonial goal when his effort a minute later when his effort crashed against the woodwork, but the hosts managed to hold on for a victory in what was a great occasion.