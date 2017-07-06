Choir to celebrate 50 golden years with Caernarfon gala concert

A CHOIR is on song to celebrate a special “golden” anniversary with a gala concert in Caernarfon.

Côr Meibion Caernarfon is holding a musical evening at the Galeri to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Friday, July 14.

During the event, Cwmni Aran will release a new CD by the choir called “Hanner Can Mlynedd ar y Brig,” and the audience will receive a booklet highlighting the choir's main successes of the past 50 years.

Joining in the celebrations will be artists: Meinir Wyn Roberts (soprano), Piantel, John Eifion (tenor) and Trio. The compere for the evening is actress Ffion Dafis.

Over the years Côr Meibion Caernarfon has had nine musical directors and six accompanists.

Many of them are coming to the concert. Three of the original members still sing in the choir and its honorary president is Sir Bryn Terfel.

The songs on the CD include the hymn Prysgol, the calypso Jamaica Farewell, Do You Hear the People Sing from the musical Les Miserables, Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, Cantilena by Karl Jenkins, O Gymru by Rhys Jones and Anfonaf Angel by Robat Arwyn and Hywel Gwynfryn.

Choir Chair Bryn Griffith said: “The choir was formed in the Ferodo Brake Lining Factory in 1967.

"The factory has long since closed, but the choir sings on. As well as this celebration concert there will be an exhibition of choir memorabilia in Galeri’s Arts Space in November.”

He added, “We are extremely grateful to four of the choir’s Vice-Presidents, Eric Jones, John Roberts (Twickenham), Winston Roddick and Ian Trew, and our soloist Raymond Jones who have jointly contributed more than £1,250 towards the cost of producing the CD.

“We also thank Pendine Park and Arts & Business Cymru for sponsoring the Celebration Brochure.”

Tickets are already in short supply.