Eighteen vehicles scratched by vandals in Talysarn

NORTH Wales police are appealing for information after a number of cars were “keyed” in Talysarn, near Caernarfon.

Eighteen vehicles were scratched, as they were parked along Bryncelyn and Station Road, between 3.30pm and 5pm, on Saturday, June 24.

PCSO Jamie Aston at Caernarfon Police Station said: It appears the damage may have been caused by a sharp or heavy object, possible a door key and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area”

“I’m appealing to the local community for any information about this incident, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC17093805.”