Ricky Roberts, from Bangor, says the Ceunant waterfall and pools at Afon Arddu, Llanberis – near the Snowdon Mountain Railway – are a “hazard to safety”.

THE friend of a man who died swimming in a waterfall pool has launched an online petition calling for more warning signs following another rescue at the same location.

Emergency services were called on Sunday, June 4 and a man and a boy were pulled from the water near Waterfall View before being taken to hospital.

The rescue came almost two years to the day since the deaths of Ricky’s friend, Steffan Robert Vernon, 33, from Caernarfon, and Alexander Hadley, 21, from Dinorwig.

Two other men were taken to hospital as a result of the same incident but survived.

Mr Roberts said: “This petition is about raising awareness of the danger of the place.

“It’s very beautiful. I used to live in Llanberis and go swimming there – but it is a major hazard.”

He added: “People just can’t believe it nearly happened again.

“They were lucky enough to be rescued.

“I work in countryside management. I know that having beauty spots covered in signs isn’t good, but it needs an information panel and a lifebuoy. Meanwhile, Gwynedd councillor Kevin Morris Jones, who represents the Llanberis ward, said: “There are signs, but people ignore them.

“People come here to drink and swim. We are urging people – don’t take the risk.”

A Gwynedd Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the concerns raised and as a council we urge members of the public to take care in this area and not to enter the water at Rhaeadr Afon Arddu in Llanberis.

“Numerous warning signs have already been positioned near the waterfall urging members of the public not to swim or bathe.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said of the June 4 incident: “We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance.

“A man and a boy were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in a stable condition.”