RGC travel to Llandovery in Premiership opener

RGC will open their second season in the Principality Premiership with a trip to Llandovery on August Bank Holiday weekend.

Mark Jones’ side then host former club Llanelli on September 2, with the month also see the Gogs travel to Neath and Swansea before hosting Carmarthen and champions Aberavon at Parc Eirias.

The WRU National Cup winners conclude their campaign with a tough looking run in that includes Cross Keys and Cardiff over the Easter weekend, before they take on Pontypridd, Bedwas, Ebbw Vale, Merthyr and Newport on the final day.

Anyone wishing to download the fixture list can do so here: http://www.wru.co.uk/downloads/Principality_Premiership_West.pdf

RGC are also on the lookout for a sports therapist to join work with their U16 side.

The RGC Academy plays a vital part within the WRU North Wales Development Region, and anyone wishing to learn more about the role or apply should email odavis@wru.wales.