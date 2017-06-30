Booklet gives advice on how to grow top ten island veg on Anglesey

A BOOKLET identifying the top ten vegetable crops that can be grown on Anglesey will be revealed during a special horticultural event on Wednesday, July 5.

The booklet has been written by renowned growers Medwyn and Alwyn Williams, and the event has been organised by Arloesi Môn, run by Menter Môn.

“All ten crops can be grown successfully on the island,” explained Medwyn, winner of ten consecutive gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show. More importantly, we think they can be grown commercially on Anglesey.”

Alwyn joined his father in business seven years ago, after 25 years of service in the Welsh Regiment. He saw an opportunity to supply top restaurants with quality local vegetables and today supplies chefs such as Andy Tabberner, of The Bull, Beaumaris, and Ellis Barrie of the Marram Grass, Newborough. Both chefs will be sharing their ideas and aspiration for local vegetable production at the event.

“Quality, passion, knowledge and good relationships are all key ingredients to make a success of commercial growing,” said Alwyn Williams.

“Further to this, we list five key principles in the booklet that will help a grower make money. These include growing what the market wants and not what you like to grow, approaching growing with a ‘conveyor belt’ mentality to get a steady supply throughout the season and identifying multiple harvesting opportunities from each crop.”

“We only produce a very small percentage of the vegetables we use on Anglesey,” explained Jane Davies, lead support for the Menter Mon project.

”We want to get growers together and see what we can do to support an increase in commercial growing on the island. Local retailers and restaurants are calling out for quality local produce, there is a real opportunity here”

Existing, new and prospective growers are welcome to attend the event at Medwyn and Alwyn’s growing site at Llanedwen on Wednesday, July 5, from 9:30am.

“Growing is not easy,” said Medwyn Williams. “There are many obstacles to overcome, none bigger than developing an efficient supply chain and developing reliable and profitable outlets for your crops.”

“If we can get a good group of existing, new and prospective growers together, with the additional support on offer by Arloesi Môn, we could take a big step forward in getting more vegetable grown locally.

“The surge in quality eating places across North Wales over the last 5 years is also a game changer for growers, as these chefs are looking for local and speciality crops.”

Contact Jane Davies at Menter Môn on 01248 725700 or jane@mentermon.com to register your place.