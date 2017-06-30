Rhian's second novel to raise money for unique charity

A BANGOR University graduate has penned her second novel to raise funds for “hero rats”.

Rhian Waller, 32, who earned a BA in English and Creative Writing and a PhD in Critical and Creative Writing at Bangor University has been putting her skills to use on a new children’s book.

Ms Waller’s book Ship Rats, a story for young readers, was released on Amazon this week.

She said: “This is my second book. I wrote my first for my PhD and it was published a few years ago after winning a competition but that was for grown-ups.

“This is my first stab at a full-length novel for children and this time it is self-published so I can send as much money as possible to a good cause.”

The book raises funds for APOPO, a not-for-profit organisation that trains African pouched rats to sniff out explosives in minefields.

Ms Waller, a lecturer at the University of Chester, said: “A lot of people have asked why I chose rats as the heroes of the book as they aren’t very popular animals!

“It’s partly because I ended up adopting three last year and, despite being a bit worried at first, they turned out to be lovely.

“I also heard about the work APOPO does with real life ‘HeroRATs’.”

Ship Rats is set in the late 1700s and follows three young rats aboard a sailing ship, having to contend with sailors and storms.

At least 50p from the sale of each book will go to APOPO.

Ship Rats is available in print, Kindle and e-publication format at Amazon and Lulu or direct from the author costing £2.99 (plus p&p).

