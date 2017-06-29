City's European dreams still alive after narrow 1-0 loss in Denmark

Bangor City goalkeeper Connor Roberts put in a man of the match performance as the Citizens narrowly lost 1-0 to Lyngby BK in their Europa League tie.

The first leg kicked off at 5.30pm and was played in front of a crowd of 2,754 at the Lyngby Stadion in Denmark.

Wiith just ten minutes gone on the clock Roberts was forced into making a fine double save in quick succession to deny Kim Ojo and Jeppe Brandrup.

However, it wasn't long until the Citizens conceded, despite the shot-stoppers heroics.

They concede a goal from winger Bror Blum which, in the end, turned out to be the decisive moment of the game. His shot in the 22nd minute flew into the top right corner of the goal.

Although the Danish side continued to threaten throughout the first half, it seemed that with every effort they missed, the more Bangor grew in confidence. Newly signed midfielder Brayden Shaw went closest with a speculative shot that curled just over the crossbar.

In the second half, the teams continued to hit each other on the break.

The exceptional Roberts was on hand once again with an hour gone as he stopped substitute Mathias Hebo's stinging strike from hitting the back of the net.

Dean Rittenberg came on in place of Dan Nardiello who went off with a suspected hamstring injury. He played up to with Gary Taylor-Fletcher, who had the best chance of the game for Bangor only to see his shot stopped by Lyngby goalkeeper Arnesen.

The last ten minutes of the match proved to be a rather tense affair, as Bangor were given a massive let off when Lyngby's Kjaer somehow managed to sky his effort over the bar from just six yards out.

The Danish side were then reduced to 10 men as centre back Hallgrimur Jonasson was shown his second yellow card of the game for a foul on Rittenberg.

The final whistle blew and the hosts had managed to hold on to their slender lead to take to City's Nantporth next Thursday night at the expense of one of their defenders.

It's fair to say however that Bangor City are still very much in this tie and their loyal fans, including the 50 supporters who travelled all the way to Denmark tonight, will be optimistic heading into the secong leg.

Bango City line-up: C. Roberts, G. Roberts, Wilson, Kennedy, Connolly, Allen, Gosset, Hewitt, Nardiello (sub), Shaw and Taylor-Fletcher. SUBS: Hall, Wall, Miley, Rittenberg (SUB), Edwards, Owen and Henry.