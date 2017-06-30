PROTESTERS gathered to make a stand against a power company’s proposal to put more overhead pylons across Anglesey.

Demonstrators targeted the National Grid’s site at Pentir, Bangor, during the morning rush hour on Monday.

They were joined by Ynys Môn MP Albert Owen and AM Rhun ap Iorwerth; Isle of Anglesey County Council leader Llinos Medi Huws; and Dafydd Idriswyn Roberts, representing the community and town councils through Anglesey’s One Voice Wales committee.

Mr Roberts said: “Far from diminishing, the anger towards the National Grid is increasing on Anglesey.

“This company has blatantly ignored all democratic feedback from community, town and county councils as well as Assembly Members, the whole National Assembly and the MPs.

“It’s a disgrace to the UK that the Grid is able to exploit weaknesses in the planning system to force a poor rural area like Anglesey to subsidise the transmission costs of energy for the whole of the UK.”

Cheryl Weaver, who represents the ‘Anglesey Says NO to Pylons’ campaign’ said: “The National Grid have still not costed their pylon project in terms of the ‘cost’ to the local community.

“Underground or sub-sea cables are viable options.

“The Grid is simply paying lip-service to ‘listening’.

“Pylons are not the best option for anyone living, working, farming or holidaying on Anglesey. This is an injustice on the David and Goliath scale.”

National Grid spokesman Jeanette Unsworth said: “We’ve been in conversation with the people of Anglesey about our plans to connect Wylfa Newydd into the National Grid transmission network for nearly seven years now and have carried out a number of consultation exercises.

“Public feedback has influenced some major decisions, including our plan to build a tunnel to take power lines under the Menai Strait. We received over 1,800 responses to our latest consultation and are now giving these careful and thorough consideration to see if we can reduce the impacts of our proposals still further.

“We plan to submit our application to build the connection to the Planning Inspectorate in the autumn.

“They will then take over the consultation process and people will be able to have their say as they examine our proposals.”